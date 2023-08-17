Germany is Romania's most important trade partner, Economy Ministry says

Germany is Romania's most important trade partner, Economy Ministry says. The bilateral trade between Germany and Romania stood at EUR 40.68 billion in 2022, representing a 17% YoY increase and making Germany the country's most important commercial partner, the Romanian Ministry of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism (MEAT) said. The Romanian economy minister (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]