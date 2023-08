UCM Resita Switches to RON7.3M Loss in 1H/2023, from RON416M Net Profit in 1H/2022

UCM Resita Switches to RON7.3M Loss in 1H/2023, from RON416M Net Profit in 1H/2022. Romanian engine manufacturer UCM Resita, a company present on the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, posted a RON7.3 million net loss in January-June 2023, from RON415.65 million profit in the same period of last year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]