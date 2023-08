No Romanian university in ranking of top 1,000 in the world

No Romanian university in ranking of top 1,000 in the world. None of the universities in Romania were included in the 2023 Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU), which has been produced since 2003 by Shanghai Ranking Consultancy. The 2023 Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU), published by Shanghai Ranking Consultancy, analyzed over (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]