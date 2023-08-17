Join the dance: Animation film festival Animest holds 18th edition in Bucharest in October

Join the dance: Animation film festival Animest holds 18th edition in Bucharest in October. Bucharest International Animation Film Festival - Animest returns with its 18th edition in October with an extensive program of screenings, parties, masterclasses and programs dedicated to artists, all held under the central theme Join the dance!. French filmmaker, entertainer and dancer (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]