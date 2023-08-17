 
Paintings by Gustav Klimt to be restored at Romania’s Brukenthal National Museum
Two artworks by Gustav Klimt from the Peleș National Museum in Sinaia will undergo restoration at the Brukenthal National Museum in Sibiu, a first in Romania. The two paintings signed by Gustav Klimt, part of the Peleș Museum's collection, will be restored at the Restoration Laboratory of the (...)

Romania Industrial Sales Drop 5.7% On Month In June 2023 Romania’s industrial sales (on the domestic and external markets) decreased by 5.7% in nominal terms in June 2023 compared to May 2023 and by 0.7% versus June 2022, data from the country’s statistical office INS showed on Friday (August 18).

Romanian and Ukrainian prime ministers discuss transit of cereals, minority rights in Bucharest Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu met with Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal during a visit that the latter made to Bucharest on Friday, August 18. The two officials discussed the assistance provided by Romania to Ukraine and the transit of cereals. During the meeting, the two prime (...)

Largest new media art center in southeast Europe to open in Bucharest The Museum of Immersive New Art (MINA), set to open in Bucharest next week, will be the largest new media art center in southeast Europe. Set up in the building that once housed the first computer factory in Romania, it will have spaces for both adults and children. "We will launch the first (...)

Morphosis Capital Announces Over 30% IRR From Its First Three Exits From Dr. Leahu Dental Clinics, Medima Health And EMI Private equity fund Morphosis Capital, one of the most active financial investors in Romania over the last years, reports an Internal Rate of Return (IRR), namely an annual return, of over 30% from its first three exits.

Report: Romanians spend more abroad than foreign tourists in Romania Romanians spend more as tourists abroad than foreign tourists spend in Romania, according to data quoted in the National Strategy for Tourism Development. The Romanian government recently formulated its long-term tourism strategy. It expects revenues from international tourism to steadily (...)

PwC Autofacts: Car sales in Romania will end the year on the rise, but production will drop Sales of new passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Romania will end 2023 on the rise, estimated at around 7% compared to 2022, but local production will decline, according to the PwC Autofacts report. In fact, among the five markets analyzed (Romania, Poland, Czech Republic, Hungary, (...)

Romania secures first place at 2023 Central European Olympiad in Informatics Romanian students have obtained first place at the 2023 Central European Olympiad in Informatics held in Magdeburg, Germany. Romania is the leader in the ranking of nations, with the following results: 1st place and gold medal – Luca Perju Verzotti, from the National College of Informatics (...)

 


