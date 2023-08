Turism Felix Completes EUR14M Investment In Venus Aqua Park

Turism Felix Completes EUR14M Investment In Venus Aqua Park. Turism Felix, owned by investment fund Transilvania Investments, has announced the completion of a EUR14 million investment in the Venus Aqua Park located in 1 Mai resort (Bihor County), which will reopen on August 19. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]