Mokka Romania CEO: BNPL Payment Solution Becomes A Must For Luxury Product Retailers

Mokka Romania CEO: BNPL Payment Solution Becomes A Must For Luxury Product Retailers. The global luxury goods market is undergoing a radical change as it is forced to adapt to the consumer behavior of Generation Z (people born between 1995 and 2010) and Millennials (people born between 1981 and 1996), who prefer alternative and flexile payment methods, such as the ”buy now, pay (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]