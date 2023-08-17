Franklin Templeton Calls Fondul Proprietatea Shareholders To Vote On Extension Of Manager Mandate

Franklin Templeton Calls Fondul Proprietatea Shareholders To Vote On Extension Of Manager Mandate. Franklin Templeton International Services, the manager of Fondul Proprietatea (FP.RO) called the fund’s shareholders for September 25 to vote on the renewal of its management mandate for a four-year term. The new term should start in the spring of 2024. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]