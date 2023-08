Napoca Cluj Reports 42.5% Lower Net Profit For H1/2023

Napoca Cluj Reports 42.5% Lower Net Profit For H1/2023. Construction company Napoca Cluj (NAPO.RO) reported a net profit of RON213,219 for the first half of 2023, down 42.5% from RON370,795 reported in the first half of 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]