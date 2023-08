Nordis Group Appoints Corneliu Ghimbasanu As General Manager Of Nordis Mamaia Hotel

Nordis Group Appoints Corneliu Ghimbasanu As General Manager Of Nordis Mamaia Hotel. Nordis Group, a real estate developer of premium hotel and residential complexes, has recruited Corneliu Ghimbasanu for the position of general manager of five-star Nordis Mamaia Hotel the company is going to open in the coming period.