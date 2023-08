IOR Bucuresti Raises RON17.5M Via Share Capital Increase

IOR Bucuresti Raises RON17.5M Via Share Capital Increase. Optical equipment producer IOR Bucuresti (IORB.RO) announced in a stock market report on Thursday (August 16) that it completed the subscription period for the share capital increase operation conducted as of July 11, 2023. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]