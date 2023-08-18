Romanian aluminium company Alro seeks shareholders’ permit for contracting USD 150 mln loans

Romanian aluminium company Alro seeks shareholders’ permit for contracting USD 150 mln loans. Romanian aluminium producer Alro Slatina (BVB: ALR) has convened ordinary and extraordinary general shareholder meetings on September 19, when the shareholders will vote on contracting credit facilities with a total value of USD 150 million. The syndicated loans, of USD 120 million and USD 30 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]