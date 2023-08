Romania’s Libra Bank reports 46% larger profits in H1

Romania’s Libra Bank reports 46% larger profits in H1. Libra Bank, a credit institution with three bond issues listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), reported its net profit surged by 46% y/y to RON 161 million (EUR 32 million) in H1. Total revenues amounted to RON 340 million, 42% more than in the same period last year, with net interest (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]