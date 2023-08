Romania is Europe’s largest wheat exporter in July

Romania is Europe’s largest wheat exporter in July. A breakdown of the European Union’s 3.72 million tonnes of soft wheat exports in the new marketing year 2023/2024, namely from July 1 to August 13, shows Romania as the biggest EU exporter so far, with 1.04 million metric tonnes shipped, according to the European Commission data consulted by (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]