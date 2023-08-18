NewLaw.ro, the digital platform for collaboration with lawyers, covers now Bucharest, Ilfov, Timișoara, Oradea, Craiova, Cluj and Constanța, Mureș and Brașov



Launched at the beginning of 2023, by a team of experienced lawyers, NewLaw.ro is the first digital platform for collaboration with a lawyer and, at the same time, one of the few digital legal entrepreneurship projects in Romania. The financial investment in the creation and launch of the (...)