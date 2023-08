Drum Asfalt Hits RON185M Turnover in 2022, Up 8%, Expects RON450M in 2023

Drum Asfalt Hits RON185M Turnover in 2022, Up 8%, Expects RON450M in 2023. Building company Drum Asfalt ended 2022 with RON185 million turnover, up 8% from 2021, and for 2023 expects to reach the RON450 million threshold. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]