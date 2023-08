ROCA Industry Reports RON290M Turnover in 1H/2023, Up 5.7% from 1H/2022

ROCA Industry Reports RON290M Turnover in 1H/2023, Up 5.7% from 1H/2022. Building materials company holding ROCA Industry, launched by Roca Investments, registered RON289.5 million turnover in the first half of 2023, up 5.7% from the same period of last year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]