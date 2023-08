UniCredit Bank Generates RON663.8M Profit in Romania in 1H/2023, Up 63.7%

UniCredit Bank Generates RON663.8M Profit in Romania in 1H/2023, Up 63.7%. Italian Group UniCredit for the first half of 2023 reported net consolidated profit of RON663.8 million from Romania operations, around 64% higher than the consolidated gain of 1H/2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]