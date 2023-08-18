PwC Autofacts: Car sales in Romania will end the year on the rise, but production will drop



PwC Autofacts: Car sales in Romania will end the year on the rise, but production will drop.

Sales of new passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Romania will end 2023 on the rise, estimated at around 7% compared to 2022, but local production will decline, according to the PwC Autofacts report. In fact, among the five markets analyzed (Romania, Poland, Czech Republic, Hungary, (...)