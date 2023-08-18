 
PwC Autofacts: Car sales in Romania will end the year on the rise, but production will drop
Sales of new passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Romania will end 2023 on the rise, estimated at around 7% compared to 2022, but local production will decline, according to the PwC Autofacts report. In fact, among the five markets analyzed (Romania, Poland, Czech Republic, Hungary, (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Digi Communications To Distribute Dividends At 3% Yield Telecom operator Digi Communications (DIGI.RO) has informed the local capital market about the decision to distribute dividends to the company's shareholders following a recent proposition of the Board of Directors.

Grocery Retailer Annabella Set To Invest EUR5M In Second Retail Park In Ramnicu Valcea The Mutu family of local entrepreneurs, which owns grocery retailer Annabella and canned food producer Raureni, will be investing EUR5 million in the Group's second retail park to be located in Ramnicu Valcea.

Traffic On Bucharest Airports Exceeds 2019 Peak In January-July 2023 The Bucharest National Airport Company (CNAB), which administers the Henri Coanda (Otopeni) and the Aurel Vlaicu (Baneasa) airports, on Friday said the airline traffic in January-July 2023 exceeded the record high of 2019 in terms of passenger numbers.

Banca Transilvania Complements Bond Issuance Program With EUR190M, Reaching Around EUR1B Lender Banca Transilvania (TLV.RO) complements with EUR190 million its capital raising program to finance the economy by issuing bonds, thus reaching almost EUR1 billion, as per a report published at the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

Romania Manufacturing Industry Orders Edge Down 0.6% On Month In June 2023 Romania's new industrial orders in manufacturing, for the total (on the domestic and external markets) edged down 0.6%, in nominal terms, in June 2023 compared to May 2023, but grew 9.7% compared to June 2022, data from the country's statistics board INS showed on Friday (August 18).

Roca Industry's Eco Euro Doors Buys 70% In Workshop Doors Romanian door maker Eco Euro Doors, held by Roca Industry (ROC1.RO), has a signed an agreement to buy 70% in interior door maker Workshop Doors, it said in a report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Friday.

INS: Romania Construction Works Up 15.2% YoY In June 2023 The volume of construction works in Romania increased, in unadjusted data, by 15.2% in June 2023 compared to June 2022 and was up 15.4% when adjusted to the number of working days and to seasonality, data from the country’s statistics board INS showed on Friday (August 18).

 


