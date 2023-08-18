Romania secures first place at 2023 Central European Olympiad in Informatics

Romania secures first place at 2023 Central European Olympiad in Informatics. Romanian students have obtained first place at the 2023 Central European Olympiad in Informatics held in Magdeburg, Germany. Romania is the leader in the ranking of nations, with the following results: 1st place and gold medal – Luca Perju Verzotti, from the National College of Informatics (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]