Grammy winner Meshell Ndegeocello joins lineup of 2023 Bucharest Jazz Festival. Grammy-winning German-American musician Meshell Ndegeocello will perform at this year’s Bucharest Jazz Festival, the organizers said. She will present her fresh album, The Omnichord Real Book, to the local public during the concert scheduled for September 9. Meshell Ndegeocello contributed to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]