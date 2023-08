Roca Industry’s Eco Euro Doors Buys 70% In Workshop Doors

Roca Industry’s Eco Euro Doors Buys 70% In Workshop Doors. Romanian door maker Eco Euro Doors, held by Roca Industry (ROC1.RO), has a signed an agreement to buy 70% in interior door maker Workshop Doors, it said in a report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Friday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]