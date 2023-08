Banca Transilvania Complements Bond Issuance Program With EUR190M, Reaching Around EUR1B

Banca Transilvania Complements Bond Issuance Program With EUR190M, Reaching Around EUR1B. Lender Banca Transilvania (TLV.RO) complements with EUR190 million its capital raising program to finance the economy by issuing bonds, thus reaching almost EUR1 billion, as per a report published at the Bucharest Stock Exchange. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]