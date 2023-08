Integrisoft Solutions Posts 9% Decline In Revenue To Less Than EUR5M In 2022

Integrisoft Solutions Posts 9% Decline In Revenue To Less Than EUR5M In 2022. Integrisoft Solutions, a developer and provider of software applications and solutions for central and local public administration, posted 9% decrease in revenue to EUR4.5 million (RON22.7 million) last year, compared with EUR5 million (RON24.9 million) in 2021, Finance Ministry data show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]