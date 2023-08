Mobexpert Opens Concept Store in Piatra Neamt, Aims to Launch 20 Such Stores in Coming Years

Mobexpert Opens Concept Store in Piatra Neamt, Aims to Launch 20 Such Stores in Coming Years. Furniture maker and retailer Mobexpert last week opened a concept store-type unit in Piatra Neamt in the wake of an investment of around EUR600,000. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]