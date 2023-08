JYSK Opens Store in Calafat, Reaches 135 Units in Romania

JYSK Opens Store in Calafat, Reaches 135 Units in Romania. Furniture and home products retailer JYSK, is expanding further in Romania and is set to open a new store in Calafat city, Dolj county, thus hitting a 135-unit network locally.