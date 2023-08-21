Brașov County becomes the second-largest real estate market in Romania after Bucharest

Brașov County becomes the second-largest real estate market in Romania after Bucharest. The number of apartment transactions in Romania decreased by 21% in the first seven months of 2023, according to data from the National Agency for Cadastre and Real Estate Advertising (ANCPI). However, Brașov County bucked the trend. The number of transactions involving individual units in (...)