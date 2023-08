Art Safari: Constantin Brâncuși’s The Kiss on display in downtown Bucharest

Art Safari: Constantin Brâncuși’s The Kiss on display in downtown Bucharest. The famous sculpture The Kiss (1907) by Constantin Brâncusi (1876-1957) arrived in Bucharest for the first time in almost 50 years, being exhibited at the Art Safari Love Edition for ten days, until August 30. The masterpiece was previously included in a Bucharest exhibition in 1976. The Kiss (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]