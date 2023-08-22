Publicis Groupe Romania launches PUBLICIS RELATIONS, a new agency with a different approach to communication and PR

Publicis Groupe Romania launches PUBLICIS RELATIONS, a new agency with a different approach to communication and PR. Publicis Groupe Romania launches a new communication and PR agency: PUBLICIS RELATIONS. Having a people-centered design, the agency brings to the local landscape a different approach to solving business and societal problems - data-driven analytics and behavioral-science, leading to a better (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]