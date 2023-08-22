 
August 22, 2023

MINA, Largest New Media Art Center in Southeastern Europe, Set to Open in Bucharest
Aug 22, 2023

MINA, Largest New Media Art Center in Southeastern Europe, Set to Open in Bucharest.

Museum of Immersive New Art (MINA), an innovative initiative presented by George.BCR and conceived by One Night Gallery and Le Petit, is set to open starting August 25 in Bucharest and become the first immersive space in Romania and the largest new media art center in Southeastern Europe.

Pretzel Shop Chain Luca Operator Tinervis Group Sees Sales Up 75% In 2022 Tinervis Group, the company that operates the Luca chain of pretzel shops, held by entrepreneurs George Adragai and Mircea Cosmin Postole, posted almost RON368 million (EUR74.6 million) sales in 2022, up 75% from the previous year’s RON209.5 million (EUR42.6 million), Finance Ministry data show.

Evergent Investments Sold Romgaz And Nuclearelectrica Shares In H1, Bought OMV Petrom Financial investment company Evergent Investments (EVER.RO) made transactions with shares in major energy companies – Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO), Romgaz (SNG.RO) and OMV Petrom (SNP.RO) in April-June 2023.

Cocor Posts 11% Decline In Profit In H1 Cocor (COCR.RO), the company that manages the shopping center by the same name in downtown Bucharest, posted RON993,546 net profit in the first half of 2023, down 11.1% on the year-ago period, on RON7.4 million revenue, 14.8% higher, it said in its financial report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

Hidroelectrica IPO brings streak of all-time highs for Romanian capital market The capital market in Romania has recorded a streak of successive all-time highs in the first seven months of this year and in July, marking one of the best periods in its history. The list of records includes the largest IPO ever made on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) - the (...)

Study: Construction waste accounts for 40% of waste generated in Romania each year Romania produces an average of over 3 million tons of construction waste annually, accounting for approximately 40% of the total waste generated in the country each year, according to an analysis by Masterbuild Property Developer & General Contractor. According to specialists at (...)

Austria still opposes Schengen expansion to Romania, Bulgaria Austria’s interior minister Gerhard Karner recently stated that the government he is part of still believes that the Schengen area is “not functioning,” which is why they do not agree to expand it with the addition of Romania and Bulgaria. During a meeting with the Romanian interior minister (...)

Italy's Intesa In Talks To Buy First Bank, Competes With Vista Bank Over It Italy’s Intesa Group, which owns a bank in Romania, is in talks to buy First Bank, competing with Vista Bank over it, banking sources say.

 


