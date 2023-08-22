MINA, Largest New Media Art Center in Southeastern Europe, Set to Open in Bucharest

Museum of Immersive New Art (MINA), an innovative initiative presented by George.BCR and conceived by One Night Gallery and Le Petit, is set to open starting August 25 in Bucharest and become the first immersive space in Romania and the largest new media art center in Southeastern Europe.