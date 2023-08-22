Survey: Romanian employees worried about proposed fiscal measures’ impact on their income, purchasing power

Survey: Romanian employees worried about proposed fiscal measures’ impact on their income, purchasing power. Roughly 61% of Romanian employees worry that the fiscal measures proposed by the government to cover the budget deficit will negatively impact their income and purchasing power and the country's economic stability, according to a recent survey by Novel Research. The vast majority of employees (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]