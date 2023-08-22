Bucharest’s Elcen seeks to install PV panels on its thermal power plants
Aug 22, 2023
Bucharest’s Elcen seeks to install PV panels on its thermal power plants.
Electrocentrale Bucharest has put up a tender on SICAP for a contract worth RON 55,000 for the execution of a feasibility study aimed at installing photovoltaic panels on Bucharest’s Progresu, Grozăvești, and București Vest thermal power plants. The study is to be completed within 45 days (...)
