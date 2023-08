Energy production: Romania among world’s greenest economies

Energy production: Romania among world’s greenest economies. According to a graph created by the platform Ourworldindata.org and quoted by Ziarul Financiar, as of the year 2022, over 62% of the energy produced in Romania came from emission-free sources, namely nuclear and renewable sources. The percentage is similar to that reported by the National (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]