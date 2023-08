Fast-Food Chain Fryday To Grow To 8 Restaurants By End Of 2023

Fast-Food Chain Fryday To Grow To 8 Restaurants By End Of 2023. Romanian-held fast-food chain Fryday will grow to eight restaurants by the end of November, in only four years after opening. Its founder, Suceava entrepreneur Lucian Florea expects EUR5 million sales, double as much as last year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]