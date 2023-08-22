Workshops, masterclasses and exhibitions at Bucharest event promoting the art of photography
Aug 22, 2023
Workshops, masterclasses and exhibitions at Bucharest event promoting the art of photography.
Is This a Fest? - photography days in Bucharest, a special event aimed at promoting the art of photography, will take place between August 28 - September 3 with a program comprising workshops, masterclasses, talks with artists, portfolio review sessions, and photography exhibitions. The event (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]