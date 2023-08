MAM Bricolaj Posts 3% Decline In Sales To RON26.9M In H1

MAM Bricolaj Posts 3% Decline In Sales To RON26.9M In H1. DIY retailer MAM Bricolaj (MAM.RO), which sells furniture materials and accessories, ended the first half of 2023 with RON200,409 net profit, a 60% decline compared with the first half of 2022, on RON26.9 million sales, 3% lower year-on-year, the first half financial report to the Bucharest (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]