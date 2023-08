Moara Cibin Switches To Profit In H1

Moara Cibin Switches To Profit In H1. Bakery company Moara Cibin (MOIB.RO) held by Boromir, ended he first half of 2023 with RON2.7 million net profit, compared with a loss of RON184,700 in the year-ago period, on RON113.5 million revenue, 13.3% lower, the company said in the first half financial report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]