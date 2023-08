Agista Buys Minority Stake In Medical Clinic Network Centrokinetic

Agista Buys Minority Stake In Medical Clinic Network Centrokinetic. Romanian-held growth equity fund Agista, which is in the process of being licensed by Romania’s Financial Supervisory Authority has signed a contract to buy a minority stake in medical clinic network Centrokinetic, which specializes in orthopedics, neurology and medical rehabilitation, the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]