Works at EUR 56 mln Burn Center in Bucharest to kick off in September

Works at EUR 56 mln Burn Center in Bucharest to kick off in September. The Romanian Ministry of Health announced that minister Alexandru Rafila signed the contract for the construction of a new Center for Major Burns in Bucharest. The works are set to start in the first week of September, and the new facility, which requires an investment of EUR 56 million, will (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]