Asbis Romania Sees Turnover Rise 76% in 2Q/2023. Sales of ASBIS Romania, the local subsidiary of Cyprus-based ASBIS, a developer and provider of products, solutions and services in the TIC and IoT field for EMEA markets, surged 76.7% in the second quarter of 2023. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]