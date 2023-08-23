Pretzel Shop Chain Luca Operator Tinervis Group Sees Sales Up 75% In 2022Tinervis Group, the company that operates the Luca chain of pretzel shops, held by entrepreneurs George Adragai and Mircea Cosmin Postole, posted almost RON368 million (EUR74.6 million) sales in 2022, up 75% from the previous year’s RON209.5 million (EUR42.6 million), Finance Ministry data show.
Cocor Posts 11% Decline In Profit In H1Cocor (COCR.RO), the company that manages the shopping center by the same name in downtown Bucharest, posted RON993,546 net profit in the first half of 2023, down 11.1% on the year-ago period, on RON7.4 million revenue, 14.8% higher, it said in its financial report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange.
Austria still opposes Schengen expansion to Romania, BulgariaAustria’s interior minister Gerhard Karner recently stated that the government he is part of still believes that the Schengen area is “not functioning,” which is why they do not agree to expand it with the addition of Romania and Bulgaria. During a meeting with the Romanian interior minister (...)