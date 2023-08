Italian who posed as plastic surgeon in Romania apprehended in Italy

Italian who posed as plastic surgeon in Romania apprehended in Italy. Matteo Politi, who claimed to be a plastic surgeon in Romania, was recently apprehended by Italian law enforcement. He was sentenced to 3 years and 10 months of imprisonment in Romania. Politi, 43, performed unauthorized surgeries on 28 individuals without having the right to practice