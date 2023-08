Datacor Rakes in EUR7M Revenues in 1H/2023, Targets EUR15M in 2023

Datacor Rakes in EUR7M Revenues in 1H/2023, Targets EUR15M in 2023. Datacor, a major integrator of electrical, telecom and security systems in Romania, registered revenues of above EUR7 million in the first half of this year and expects revenues to double in 2023. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]