UEFA appoints two Romanian referees to lead Futsal Champions League matches

UEFA appoints two Romanian referees to lead Futsal Champions League matches. Two Romanian referees have been appointed by UEFA to the preliminary round of the Futsal Champions League, scheduled to take place from August 23 to 26. Bogdan Hanceariuc will be in Lubawa, Poland, where matches from Group D will be played. The teams in this group are KSC Lubawa (Poland), FC (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]