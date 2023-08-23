Deloitte: Housing in Romania is among cheapest in Europe, Austria is most expensive



Deloitte: Housing in Romania is among cheapest in Europe, Austria is most expensive.

Housing in Romania continues to be among the most affordable in Europe, according to the Deloitte Property Index 2023. The country ranks third in the top of the European countries with the cheapest housing, after Bosnia and Herzegovina and Greece, with an average price of EUR 1,417/sqm for a (...)