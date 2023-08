Cluj-Napoca invests EUR 6.1 mln in modernized school

Cluj-Napoca invests EUR 6.1 mln in modernized school. A new and modernized school has opened in the Iris neighborhood of Cluj-Napoca, following a EUR 6.1 million investment from European funds. The Nicolae Iorga Gymnasium School has been expanded with a new building wing, a new sports hall, and other modern facilities. The school's capacity has (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]