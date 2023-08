Romanian FinMin issues new state bonds counting on more investors

Romanian FinMin issues new state bonds counting on more investors. Romanians can access a new tranche of Treasury State Bonds starting from August 23, with maturity dates of 1 year and 3 years, offering annual interest rates of 6.30% and 7.20%, respectively. Romanian minister of finance Marcel Boloș said that the interest shown by people in the last program (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]