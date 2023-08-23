Mogo: Romanians prefer German, diesel and manual cars when buying second-hand
Aug 23, 2023
Romanians seeking to buy second-hand automobiles lean towards German vehicles with manual transmissions, a diesel engine, and ages ranging from 10 to 15 years, according to a study made by Mogo Romania. The company, which specializes in providing financing solutions for the purchase of (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]