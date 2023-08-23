Study: Construction waste accounts for 40% of waste generated in Romania each year

Study: Construction waste accounts for 40% of waste generated in Romania each year. Romania produces an average of over 3 million tons of construction waste annually, accounting for approximately 40% of the total waste generated in the country each year, according to an analysis by Masterbuild Property Developer & General Contractor. According to specialists at (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]