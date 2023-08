Austria still opposes Schengen expansion to Romania, Bulgaria

Austria still opposes Schengen expansion to Romania, Bulgaria. Austria’s interior minister Gerhard Karner recently stated that the government he is part of still believes that the Schengen area is “not functioning,” which is why they do not agree to expand it with the addition of Romania and Bulgaria. During a meeting with the Romanian interior minister (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]